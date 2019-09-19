Haryana Assembly Polls: Jai Tirath Dahiya, Rai MLA

assembly-elections

Jai Tirath Dahiya recently resigned as legislator to protest Congress high command’s inaction against its Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar, who as per Dahiya, had allegedly ‘abused’ him at a party meeting in Delhi. His father Rijaq Ram had won from Rai five times, while Dahiya won in 2009 and 2014.

Educational qualification: LLB

Assets (Approx) Rs 6.4 crore

Moveable: Rs 80 lakh

Immovable: Rs 5.6 crore

Constituency primer:

This constituency is a gateway to Delhi. It is surrounded by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. While the area is infamous for interstate crime, on educational front, it has four universities under the Rajiv Gandhi education city. Agriculture and industry run on parallel lines here. Many units of multinational companies are located in this segment dominated by Jat community.

Electoral history:

2014: Dahiya defeated INLD’s Inderjeet Dahiya by a wafer-thin margin.

2009: Dahiya defeated INLD’s Inderjeet by 4,666 votes.

2005: Ramesh Chander of Congress defeated INLD’s Ajit by 10,696 votes.

How he performed:

People of this constituency are upset over non-performance of the Congress MLA. They say the legislator failed to improve the conditions of roads, schools, and hospitals. Dahiya says during the Congress rule, he had spent Rs 100 crore on the development projects which people dismiss as trifle. People are visibly annoyed and argue that Dahiya failed to bring any big project to the constituency in 10 years. Equally upset are people over rising crime in the segment as dacoity, murder and kidnapping are a common practice here.

MLA Quote

The BJP government has discriminated with impunity against my constituency even as people have been crying for help. Roads are in bad shape and the government has not sanctioned even Rs 80 crore to my constituency.

By the way

He won 2014 assembly polls by just three votes.

