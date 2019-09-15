Haryana Assembly Polls: Ravinder Singh Baliala, Ratia MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:57 IST

Ravinder Baliala joined the Congress in 2005, but switched to the INLD in 2007. He was given an assembly ticket by the INLD in 2014 and had won his first election from Ratia. He recently shifted to the BJP.

Educational qualification: MPhil (economics)

Assets declared: Total- Rs 2.56 crore

Movable- Rs 16.85 lakh

Immovable- Rs 2.40 crore

Constituency primer

Ratia constituency of Fatehabad district is a reserved seat dominated by Punjabi and Oadh community. Drug menace, waterlogging, poor sewerage system and pollution of Ghaggar river are among the major issues Ratia faces. The assembly has traditionally been a stronghold of the INLD.

Electoral history:

2014: Ravinder Singh Baliala of INLD defeated Sunita Duggal of BJP by a wafer-thin margin of 453 votes.

2009: Gian Chand of INLD defeated Jarnail Singh of Congress by 3,382 votes.

2005: Gian Chand defeated Gurdeep Singh of Congress by 10,051 votes.

How he performed

An associate professor at Kurukshetra University, Baliala failed to impress the people of Ratia. Residents say the problems they were facing for the last 20 years still persist. They say Baliala could not push for a sports stadium for the constituency and failed to improve civic amenities.

MLA’s quote

I joined the BJP because of PM Narendra Modi and CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who focus on development of every area without any discrimination. I will try to bring more projects for my area.

By the way

Baliala has published 4 research papers in economics subject

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 21:57 IST