Haryana Assembly Polls: Subhash Barala, Tohana MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:34 IST

Barala started his political career with the BJP and held positions of party’s district secretary, state president of youth wing and state president of BJP Kisan Morcha. A first-time legislator, Barala is now Haryana BJP chief.

Educational qualification: Diploma in civil engineering

Assets declared:Rs 4.96 crore

Movable- Rs 18.60 lakh

Immovable- Rs 4.78 crore

Constituency primer: Tohana assembly constituency borders Punjab and abuts Jind and Hisar districts of the state. It has a dominant Jat, Jat Sikh and Sikh populace and substantial concentration of people from scheduled-caste communities. The constituency is dotted with followers of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda.

Electoral history:

2014: Subhash Barala defeated Nishan Singh of INLD by 6,906 votes.

2009: Paramvir Singh of Congress defeated Nishan Singh by 3,852 votes.

2005: Paramvir Singh defeated Nishan Singh by 18,783 votes.

How he performed:

Tohana residents say development projects worth more than Rs 250 crore were implemented in the constituency. Barala got a railway underpass bridge constructed which helped schoolchildren of ward number 1’s Rajnagar area, who had to go through the perilous task of crossing railway lines. He was also instrumental in solving the problem of waterlogging, construction of a flyover in Jakhal and a stadium in Damkaura village.

MLA’s quote:

During the Congress rule, Tohana assembly constituency did not see any major development. After BJP came into power, several crores were spent on roads, streetlights and power stations.

By the way:

Barala is an experienced swimmer.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 22:34 IST