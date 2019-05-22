J&K assembly elections may be held in November

Assembly elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir in November, a Union home ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

“The government has conveyed its views [in this regard] to the Election Commission,” the official said.

The polls are likely to be held along with assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Haryana.

Another official said the recommendation to hold elections in November was made taking into account security forces required for conducting the annual two-month-long Amarnath Yatra in militancy-hit South Kashmir. The pilgrimage would end in August.

Officials said the assembly elections were expected to be held along with the national elections in Jammu and Kashmir but the idea was rejected because of security concerns.

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 2018 when People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was forced to quit as chief minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew support from the coalition government she led. The ongoing president’s rule was imposed in the state in December 2018 after six months of governor’s rule. It will end on July 2 and will have to be reimposed until the assembly elections are held.

First Published: May 22, 2019 07:18 IST