Jamia Nagar draws large number of voters on polling day

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 11:34 IST

Large numbers of voters queue outside a polling booth in Jamia Nagar of Okhla constituency on Saturday to cast their votes in the Delhi assembly elections.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) sitting MLA Amanatullah is up against Congress’s Parvez Hashmi and BJP’s Brahm Singh Bidhuri to retain the seat.

Jamia Nagar has been in the limelight for the past two months after a police raid on the Jamia MIllia University left many students injured. The police had raided the university’s library following a violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the campus.

On January 30, a teenager shot and injured a Jamia student despite a huge police presence. The students had been waiting behind police barricade to take out a procession which had been denied.

Jamia Nagar is also close to Shaheen Bagh, the site of the anti-CAA protests mainly by women who have blocked a major road demanding the repeal of the contentious citizenship act.

There is heavy deployment of security forces both at ShaheenBagh and Jamia Nagar for the elections.

The polling will end at 6 pm. Voting in Delhi has been slow this with just 7.47% of votes exercising their franchise till 11 am according to the Election Commission.

The results will be declared on Tuesday.