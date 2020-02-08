e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Jamia Nagar draws large number of voters on polling day

Jamia Nagar draws large number of voters on polling day

Security around Jamia Nagar has been tight following an incident of shooting last months that left a student injured.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 08, 2020 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Voters at a polling booth in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.
Voters at a polling booth in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.(ANI)
         

Large numbers of voters queue outside a polling booth in Jamia Nagar of Okhla constituency on Saturday to cast their votes in the Delhi assembly elections.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) sitting MLA Amanatullah is up against Congress’s Parvez Hashmi and BJP’s Brahm Singh Bidhuri to retain the seat.

Jamia Nagar has been in the limelight for the past two months after a police raid on the Jamia MIllia University left many students injured. The police had raided the university’s library following a violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the campus.

On January 30, a teenager shot and injured a Jamia student despite a huge police presence. The students had been waiting behind police barricade to take out a procession which had been denied.

Jamia Nagar is also close to Shaheen Bagh, the site of the anti-CAA protests mainly by women who have blocked a major road demanding the repeal of the contentious citizenship act.

There is heavy deployment of security forces both at ShaheenBagh and Jamia Nagar for the elections.

The polling will end at 6 pm. Voting in Delhi has been slow this with just 7.47% of votes exercising their franchise till 11 am according to the Election Commission.

The results will be declared on Tuesday.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal casts vote in Delhi polls, says hopeful of a hat-trick
Arvind Kejriwal casts vote in Delhi polls, says hopeful of a hat-trick
LIVE: AAP, Cong members scuffle; Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker
LIVE: AAP, Cong members scuffle; Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker
US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan
US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan
‘Sixth sense tells me BJP will form govt in Delhi’, says Manoj Tiwari
‘Sixth sense tells me BJP will form govt in Delhi’, says Manoj Tiwari
SOS message from Indian on quarantined cruise ship: ‘We are scared’
SOS message from Indian on quarantined cruise ship: ‘We are scared’
In Photos: Here’s who all voted in Delhi assembly polls 2020
In Photos: Here’s who all voted in Delhi assembly polls 2020
‘Protector turns predator’: Security officer who killed judge’s wife, son gets death
‘Protector turns predator’: Security officer who killed judge’s wife, son gets death
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020India vs New Zealand LiveDelhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting LiveDelhi Polls 2020Manoj Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news