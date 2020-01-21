Kejriwal is afraid: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 11:02 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will pocket more than 50 seats in the upcoming Delhi assembly election, its candidate from Hari Nagar constituency Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has claimed.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is the spokesperson of the BJP’s Delhi unit, also levelled an allegation against chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal.

“The BJP will win more than 50 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, Kejriwal ji is afraid of this. That is why documents were burnt at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office, 15 days before the polls,” Bagga said, according to news agency ANI.

Bagga’s comments came hours after the opposition party in the national capital released the second list of names of 10 candidates for the Delhi assembly election 2020 late on Monday.

He has been fielded from Hari Nagar as reports suggested he wanted to fight from the Tilak Nagar seat. The BJP leader was trolled on social media after his name did not feature in his party’s first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2020.

After being named as the Hari Nagar candidate, Bagga came back with a rap song ‘Bagga, Bagga Har Jagah’ on Twitter.

The 2:20-minute song with a chorus featuring his name and words like nationalism and traitors and was a virtual resume of his political career.

The BJP is facing an uphill task in the national capital where it could win only three seats in the last assembly polls in 2015 with the AAP scoring a landslide victory with 67 seats.

The party has been out of power in the Capital for more than two decades and aims to better its position.

Sunil Yadav has been chosen to fight Arvind Kejriwal in the prestigious New Delhi seat, which has been under the chief minister since 2013.

The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8 and counting on February 11.