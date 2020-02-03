‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal in rally

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:39 IST

Home Minister Amit Shah once again targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of spreading lies.

“He said his government will open 1000 school. Did any school come to Mundka in the last five years? He said his government will open 50 colleges, did that happen?” Shah said while addressing an election rally in Mundka in West Delhi.

He also said that the famous CCTV claim made by the AAP chief is not true. “He said he installed 1.5 lakh CCTVs in the national capital. What he did not tell you was - 1.25 lakh CCTVs came through grant from Centre,” said Shah. He also challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna, since he claims his government has cleaned the river.

“Do it the way PM Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath did during the Kumbh Mela,” said Shah.

He also accused Kejriwal of deferring the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. “Modiji wrote a letter to the Delhi government in 2015, asking for details of these colonies. The Delhi government replied it’ll take two years. He again wrote a letter in 2017, and got the reply that it will take two more years. You again chose the BJP in 2019, and this time, the Centre use satellite data to regularise more than 1700 illegal colonies,” said the Home Minister.

At a rally on Sunday, Shah had said that Kejriwal has done nothing in the name of development for the city-state.

“Kejriwal did nothing for the development of Delhi. He has only spread lies in the name of development. Had Hitler been alive today, Kejriwal would have left him behind in doing false propaganda,” Shah had said in Burari.

The Home Minister had further said that the Delhi Chief Minister would have achieved the first position in lying had there been any such competitions.

The national capital goes to polls on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.