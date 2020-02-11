Verdict on ‘terrorist tag’ for Kejriwal out, says AAP after Delhi landslide win

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the win in Delhi assembly polls is people’s verdict against the “terrorist” tag given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The tweet comes on the day AAP swept the Delhi assembly polls with confirmed wins or leads on about 62 out of the 70-seats in the assembly. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also won his New Delhi seat with over 20,000 votes.

“The family of two crore Delhi residents have declared that their son Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a patriot. We bow before the great people of Delhi,” said the tweet.

BJP leader and MP Parvesh Verma was gagged by the election commission for likening Kejriwal to a terrorist during the election campaign.

“If Kejriwal comes to power again, Madipur’s streets will become Shaheen Bagh. There are many Natwarlals (cheats) like Kejriwal and ‘aatankwadis’ (terrorists) like Kejriwal hiding in Delhi. We have to throw them out. I fail to understand if we should fight terrorists in Kashmir or against terrorists like Kejriwal in Delhi,” Verma had said.

AAP milked Verma’s onslaught and launched a counter-campaign alleging the remark was an insult to Delhi’s “son” and that the people of the capital will give a befitting reply to the BJP for calling him a traitor.

“Delhi’s voters will teach a lesson to those who have insulted capital’s son- Arvind Kejriwal, who has facilitated religious pilgrimage, good schools and hospitals for them- in the February 8 polls,” Singh had responded.

AAP and BJP fought a bitter election campaign during which the BJP often portrayed the AAP as a party soft on anti-nationals. They were referred to as sympathizers of Pakistan, “Urban Naxals” and the “Tukde- Tukde” gang.