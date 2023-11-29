Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2023 predicts economic triumph

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle pressure with a smile Be sensible and sensitive in both personal and professional life. There will be prosperity today and this is also the best time to make smart investments. Aquarius Daily Horoscope, November 29, 2023: There will be prosperity today and this is also the best time to make smart investments.

Make the romantic life fabulous by sharing emotions. Spend more creative time at the office to be successful in your career. You are healthy today and financial success will also be a good companion.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You love the company of the partner and this demand spending more time together. Surprise the love with gifts and also plan a romantic dinner or a night drive. You can consider a vacation where you may even make the final call on the marriage. Do not indulge in an extramarital relationship as this may seriously damage the marital life. Be sensible in arguments and never lose patience as you need to control the damage before things go out of hand.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will see new opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. Marketing and sales persons will travel a lot while architects, interior designers, chemical engineers, and fashion designers will travel to the client office. Junior team members need to work hard to catch the attention of team managers. Handle every task diligently. Those who are into business related to finance and banking will see good returns today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You will see prosperity today. A previous investment will bring in a good return. In addition, you may also win a legal dispute over property. There will be funds from different sources and businessmen will be successful in raising finance to enhance the business. You may need to find money to meet expenses for the child studying abroad.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You may consider quitting both tobacco and alcohol today. Senior Aquarius natives will have pain in joints and also sleep-related issues. Minor throat issues will be there and some females may also develop gynecological problems in the second half of the day. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables. You should also carry a medical kit while traveling long distances.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

