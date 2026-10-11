Ranji Trophy First Round Live Updates: Mohammed Shami gets first crack with cherry; Bengal include Abishek Porel in XI

There are plenty of things to keep an eye on in the Ranji Trophy season. For starters, the tournament will be all about identifying stars who can feature for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next year, as Australia come to town for five Tests. It would also be interesting to see how many matches Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets to play for Bihar.

The T20I schedule is all stacked up as India travel to New Zealand for five T20Is after the series against the Windies comes to an end. Hence, it would be interesting to see how the youngster gets time to play in the Ranji Trophy.

Our special correspondent Somshuvra Laha gives you a lowdown on what to expect from the latest Ranji season and what are the things that you should be eagerly looking out for