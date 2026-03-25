Ashtami and Navami are the busiest and most auspicious days of Navratri, dedicated to the fierce and protective forms of Goddess Durga. You might be preparing prasad, decorating your home, and following rituals, but sometimes you do things out of habit without really knowing why. Ram Navami 2026: Jai Madaan explains what to do and avoid during Ashtami and Navami (Pinterest)

This year, Ashtami will be celebrated on March 26, 2026, and Ram Navami will be observed on March 27, 2026. Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur, and India’s first Spiritual Style Icon, explains that if you keep a few simple do’s and don’ts in mind during these two days, you can truly connect with the energy of the Goddess, instead of just going through the motions.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan explains how to perform Kanya Pujan the right way on Ashtami and Ram Navami

What you should do Start your morning with a positive mindset. Waking up early, preferably before sunrise, taking a bath, and wearing clean clothes, especially in light or traditional colors, sets the tone for the day. It is not just about physical cleanliness, but also about creating mental clarity.

Keeping your home (particularly your puja space) clean is equally important. A neat and pure environment enhances the energy of your prayers and rituals.

When performing puja, light a diya and offer fresh flowers, fruits, and traditional prasad like halwa, puri, and black chana. One small but meaningful detail is the direction of your diya: it should ideally face east or north, as these directions are believed to invite positive energy.

If you are fasting, do it with awareness. Fasting is not about starving yourself but about practising discipline. Stay hydrated and stick to sattvic foods like fruits, milk, sabudana, and vrat-friendly meals.

Take time to chant mantras or read sacred texts like the Durga Saptashati. Even simple prayers done with full focus can be deeply powerful.

If you are performing Kanya Pujan, treat the young girls with genuine warmth and respect. They are seen as embodiments of the Goddess, so kindness and humility matter more than just the ritual itself.

You can also pay attention to smaller details that often go unnoticed. For example, using earthen or copper utensils for offerings rather than plastic enhances the ritual’s purity. Similarly, when preparing the kalash, ensure that the red cloth tied around it is clean and not reused without washing. ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Why you should apply Alta during Navratri, Jai Madaan explains

What you should avoid Certain practices are best avoided during Ashtami and Navami to maintain the sanctity of the occasion.

Stay away from tamasic foods such as onion, garlic, meat, and alcohol, as they are believed to disturb the spiritual energy of the day.

Avoid cutting your hair or nails during these days, as many traditions consider it inauspicious.

Do not reuse oil from a diya; always use fresh oil or ghee. Also, try to avoid wearing black or very dark colours, as lighter shades are considered more in harmony with the festive and spiritual vibe.

Perhaps most importantly, avoid negativity in all forms. Anger, arguments, or negative thoughts can take away from the essence of Navratri. These days are as much about inner cleansing as they are about rituals.

Make sure you never offer stale food or wilted flowers to the Goddess. Freshness symbolises devotion and sincerity. Similarly, do not rush through rituals to complete them; intent matters more than speed.

Be mindful not to waste food after the puja. Distribute prasad respectfully and avoid using leftover or stale ingredients, even if they have been refrigerated.

Another small but important thing to remember is to avoid oversleeping during the day, especially if you are fasting, as it can disrupt your physical and spiritual balance. ALSO READ: Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan's easy tips to cleanse your aura and home

As Dr Jai Madaan puts it, following these simple dos and don’ts not only enhances your rituals but also helps you experience the festival in a more meaningful and fulfilling way.