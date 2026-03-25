Chaitra Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan explains how to perform Kanya Pujan the right way on Ashtami and Ram Navami

Among the many beautiful rituals of Navratri, Kanya Pujan holds a special place in almost every household. You may have grown up seeing young girls invited, fed, and worshipped during Ashtami or Ram Navami, but you might often follow the ritual without fully understanding its deeper meaning. How to perform Kanya Pujan on Ashtami and Ram Navami, Jai Madaan explains (Pinterest)

According to Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur, and India’s first Spiritual Style Icon, Kanya Pujan is not just about following a tradition; it is about honouring the divine feminine with sincerity, respect, and a pure heart.

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What is Kanya Pujan, and why is it important? Kanya Pujan is a sacred ritual where young girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga. It is usually performed on Ashtami or Ram Navami during Chaitra Navratri. This practice symbolises the belief that divinity resides in every girl child, and by honouring them, you invite prosperity, happiness, and blessings into your home.

But as Dr Jai Madaan emphasises, the real essence lies beyond the steps; it lies in your intention and the way you treat the children you invite.

Selecting the Kanyas Traditionally, families invite 5, 7, or 9 young girls between the ages of 2 and 10 years. Each girl represents a different form of the Goddess. In many households, a young boy called “Langur” is also invited, symbolising Lord Hanuman.

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Make sure you:

Invite them politely and in advance

Treat them like honoured guests, not as a ritual formality

Preparation before the Puja

A little preparation goes a long way in creating the right atmosphere for the ritual.

Clean your home and puja space thoroughly

Prepare traditional prasad like halwa, puri, and black chana

Arrange a comfortable seating area using clean mats or cloth

Keep small gifts ready, such as bangles, bindis, hair accessories, or stationery These small efforts reflect your respect and devotion.

Step-by-step ritual to follow Performing the ritual mindfully is key. Here’s how you can do it:

Welcome them warmly: Greet the girls with a smile and genuine gratitude

Greet the girls with a smile and genuine gratitude Wash their feet: This symbolises humility and respect towards the divine feminine

This symbolises humility and respect towards the divine feminine Apply a tilak and offer flowers: A mark of honour and devotion

A mark of honour and devotion Serve prasad with love: Ensure the food is fresh and served patiently

Ensure the food is fresh and served patiently Offer gifts and dakshina: A token of appreciation and respect

A token of appreciation and respect Seek blessings: Touch their feet as a gesture of surrender to divine energy ALSO READ: Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan's easy tips to cleanse your aura and home

Important things to keep in mind While performing Kanya Pujan, your behaviour matters as much as the ritual itself:

Do not treat it casually or perform it just for the sake of tradition

Ensure the girls feel comfortable at all times

Maintain hygiene, especially while cooking and serving food

Treat every child equally, without any discrimination Common mistakes to avoid Sometimes, in the rush of festivities, we overlook small yet meaningful details:

Skipping gestures like welcoming or thanking them

Offering leftover or low-quality food

Rushing through the ritual or multitasking

Focusing more on completion than connection ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Why you should apply Alta during Navratri, Jai Madaan explains

Kanya Pujan is not just a one-day ritual; it teaches us to respect, value, and uplift feminine energy, not just during Navratri, but every single day.