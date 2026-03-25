Chaitra Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan explains how to perform Kanya Pujan the right way on Ashtami and Ram Navami
Jai Madaan says that Kanya Pujan is not just about following a tradition; it is about honoring the divine feminine with sincerity, respect, and a pure heart.
Among the many beautiful rituals of Navratri, Kanya Pujan holds a special place in almost every household. You may have grown up seeing young girls invited, fed, and worshipped during Ashtami or Ram Navami, but you might often follow the ritual without fully understanding its deeper meaning.
According to Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Spiritual Mentor, Entrepreneur, and India’s first Spiritual Style Icon, Kanya Pujan is not just about following a tradition; it is about honouring the divine feminine with sincerity, respect, and a pure heart.
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What is Kanya Pujan, and why is it important?
Kanya Pujan is a sacred ritual where young girls are worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga. It is usually performed on Ashtami or Ram Navami during Chaitra Navratri. This practice symbolises the belief that divinity resides in every girl child, and by honouring them, you invite prosperity, happiness, and blessings into your home.
But as Dr Jai Madaan emphasises, the real essence lies beyond the steps; it lies in your intention and the way you treat the children you invite.
Selecting the Kanyas
Traditionally, families invite 5, 7, or 9 young girls between the ages of 2 and 10 years. Each girl represents a different form of the Goddess. In many households, a young boy called “Langur” is also invited, symbolising Lord Hanuman.
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Make sure you:
- Invite them politely and in advance
- Treat them like honoured guests, not as a ritual formality
- Preparation before the Puja
- A little preparation goes a long way in creating the right atmosphere for the ritual.
- Clean your home and puja space thoroughly
- Prepare traditional prasad like halwa, puri, and black chana
- Arrange a comfortable seating area using clean mats or cloth
- Keep small gifts ready, such as bangles, bindis, hair accessories, or stationery
These small efforts reflect your respect and devotion.
Step-by-step ritual to follow
Performing the ritual mindfully is key. Here’s how you can do it:
- Welcome them warmly: Greet the girls with a smile and genuine gratitude
- Wash their feet: This symbolises humility and respect towards the divine feminine
- Apply a tilak and offer flowers: A mark of honour and devotion
- Serve prasad with love: Ensure the food is fresh and served patiently
- Offer gifts and dakshina: A token of appreciation and respect
- Seek blessings: Touch their feet as a gesture of surrender to divine energy
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Important things to keep in mind
While performing Kanya Pujan, your behaviour matters as much as the ritual itself:
- Do not treat it casually or perform it just for the sake of tradition
- Ensure the girls feel comfortable at all times
- Maintain hygiene, especially while cooking and serving food
- Treat every child equally, without any discrimination
Common mistakes to avoid
Sometimes, in the rush of festivities, we overlook small yet meaningful details:
- Skipping gestures like welcoming or thanking them
- Offering leftover or low-quality food
- Rushing through the ritual or multitasking
- Focusing more on completion than connection
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Kanya Pujan is not just a one-day ritual; it teaches us to respect, value, and uplift feminine energy, not just during Navratri, but every single day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More