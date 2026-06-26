Ambubachi 2026: Date, timings, significance, and rituals to avoid during the four-day festival

Ambubachi is one of the most important festivals dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya and is observed every year at the Kamakhya Temple in Assam. The four-day festival celebrates the divine feminine and the power of creation. During this period, the temple remains closed as devotees believe the goddess undergoes her annual menstrual cycle. Pilgrims from across India visit the temple before and after the observance to seek blessings. HT Image

In 2026, Ambubachi begins on June 22 at 9:08 p.m, and concludes on June 26 at 10:57 p.m. The temple reopens after traditional purification rituals are completed.

Also Read Ambubachi Mela 2026 Date and Time: Why is this Hindu festival considered one of the most auspicious times

What is the exact date and timings of Ambubachi 2026 Tithi Begins: June 22, 2026, at 9:08 p.m.

Tithi Ends: June 26, 2026, at 10:57 p.m. These timings are based on the Hindu calendar and mark the period during which the temple remains closed to devotees.

Why is Ambubachi celebrated? According to Hindu tradition, Goddess Kamakhya is believed to undergo her annual menstrual cycle during Ambubachi. Rather than viewing menstruation as something impure, the festival honours it as a symbol of fertility, creation and the continuous cycle of life.

Mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik has often explained that many Hindu traditions recognise feminine biological processes as sacred and closely connected with nature's cycles. In this context, Ambubachi is seen as a celebration of Shakti, or the creative energy that sustains life.

The Kamakhya Temple is unique because devotees worship a natural rock formation believed to represent the goddess's creative power instead of a conventional idol.

Also Read Why is the Kamakhya temple closed during Ambubachi? The spiritual meaning behind the sacred tradition

Rituals and activities to avoid Many devotees observe certain customs during Ambubachi as a mark of reverence.

Avoid starting a new business, job or major project.

Postpone weddings, housewarming ceremonies and other auspicious events.

Refrain from performing elaborate religious rituals until the temple reopens.

In some communities, farming and sowing seeds are also avoided during these four days.

Many devotees spend the period praying, meditating or reading sacred texts instead of beginning new ventures. Also Read Ambubachi Mela 2026 Date and Time: Why is this Hindu festival considered one of the most auspicious times

What happens after the temple reopens? After four days, the temple reopens with special rituals, symbolising renewal and the return of the goddess's blessings. For devotees, Ambubachi is not simply a religious festival but a reminder to honour nature, respect life's rhythms and recognise the sacred feminine.

Disclaimer: This article is based on traditional Hindu beliefs, cultural practices and interpretations shared by vedic astrologers.