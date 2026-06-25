Ambubachi Mela 2026 Date and Time: Why is this Hindu festival considered one of the most auspicious times

Every year, thousands of devotees travel to Assam to take part in the Ambubachi Mela, one of the most important spiritual events in Hinduism. The festival is closely linked to the Kamakhya Temple and is observed with deep faith and devotion. Many people believe this period marks the annual menstruation of Mother Earth, making it a unique celebration of feminine energy and fertility.

Why Ambubachi Mela is considered one of the most auspicious times

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The four-day festival also attracts saints, sadhus, and spiritual seekers from across India, turning the temple town into a major pilgrimage destination.

Also Read When is Ambubachi? A priest of Kamakhya temple explains its spiritual significance for Hindu believers

Ambubachi Mela 2026 date and time:

According to the Hindu calendar, Ambubachi begins on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 12:16 PM, and ends on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 12:18 PM.

It states that the observance begins on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 9:08:37 PM, and concludes on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 9:32:15 AM.

The timing difference is due to variations in the traditional Hindu calendars followed in different regions.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read Ambubachi Mela 2026: Not travelling to Kamakhya Temple this year? 7 sacred practices you can follow at home When is Ambubachi Mela celebrated? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read Ambubachi Mela 2026: Not travelling to Kamakhya Temple this year? 7 sacred practices you can follow at home When is Ambubachi Mela celebrated? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Hindu beliefs, Ambubachi is observed when the Sun enters the Ardra Nakshatra during the month of Ashadha. It is believed that Mother Earth undergoes her annual menstrual cycle during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Hindu beliefs, Ambubachi is observed when the Sun enters the Ardra Nakshatra during the month of Ashadha. It is believed that Mother Earth undergoes her annual menstrual cycle during this period. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The word "Ambu" means water, while "Bachi" refers to growth or increase. Together, the term symbolises the arrival of the monsoon and the renewal of nature. The festival is seen as a celebration of fertility, creation, and the Earth's life-giving power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The word "Ambu" means water, while "Bachi" refers to growth or increase. Together, the term symbolises the arrival of the monsoon and the renewal of nature. The festival is seen as a celebration of fertility, creation, and the Earth's life-giving power. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read When is Ambubachi? A priest of Kamakhya temple explains its spiritual significance for Hindu believers

What traditions are followed during Ambubachi?

Many Hindu families avoid starting new or auspicious activities during these three days. Traditional beliefs suggest postponing events such as weddings, housewarming ceremonies, property-related rituals, and other important religious functions until the observance is over.

In several farming communities, agricultural activities like ploughing and sowing are also avoided as a mark of respect for Mother Earth.

These practices are based on long-standing traditions and may vary from region to region.

Why is Ambubachi Mela so important?

For many devotees, Ambubachi is more than just a religious observance. It is a reminder of the sacred connection between nature, fertility, and the divine feminine. The festival celebrates the cycles of life and honours Mother Earth with reverence.

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Every year, the reopening of the Kamakhya Temple marks the end of the observance and becomes one of the biggest spiritual gatherings in eastern India.

Disclaimer: The dates and timings mentioned above are based on traditional Hindu calendars. Reader's discretion is advised

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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