Meet the zodiac's daredevils, here's a list of the most thrill-seeking sun signs

Addicted to the adrenaline rush? Maybe the answer lies in your stars. Astrology reveals a lot about who we are, including our risk taking capacities. Read below to find out whom you should tag along with for your next great adventure.

Sagittarius: You are driven by a strong desire to connect with the outside world. There is no dream too big for you. You're always willing to take serious risks if they help with your ambitions and goals. You find the routine life boring, and would much rather live on the edge. Constant change, flexibility and spontaneity is important to you. There is no doubt that you make the best travel partner because of your never-ending curiosity.

Scorpio: You constantly look for ways to push yourself and are drawn to new environments, people, and ideas. For you, knowledge is power and learning is an empowering experience. You frequently find yourself being tempted by the unknown and it is challenging for you to stay put on one task for an extended period of time. Full of drive, creativity, and ambition, you enjoy trying new things and don't let setbacks stop you from embarking on your next great adventure.

Libra: You are most happy outdoors and enjoy going on road trips with friends or on hikes and backpacking trips to relax. You like exploring new places and meeting new people while pursuing your hobbies. Being creative and artsy, you look for inspiration in nature and once you find it, you’re unstoppable. Even though you appreciate stability and control in your life, you never shy away from taking every opportunity to make your dreams come true.

Aries: You have an incredible capacity to make new friends wherever you go. Passionate and energetic, you are a born leader who focuses on the bigger picture. You never allow the challenges and hurdles to derail you from your goal as you believe every problem- big or small, has a solution. You are frequently regarded as a bit impulsive when it comes to making choices, you must make sure to evaluate the risks before jumping on the outcome.

Aquarius: Being a deep thinker, you find every new place fascinating. You get your cerebral stimulation through travel and it is an extremely therapeutic experience for you. However, on the other hand, you also require a lot of downtime and solitude at home before embarking on a new journey. Being a true humanitarian, you find yourself indulging in volunteer work and social services quite often.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on Vedic astrology scriptures. Reader discretion is advised.)