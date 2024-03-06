 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts job opportunities on cards - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, March 6, 2024 predicts job opportunities on cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 06, 2024 01:47 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for Mar 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major financial issue will exist today.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in principles

Have a strong love life. Show the mettle at the office and take up new responsibilities. You are also good in terms of finance. However, health is a concern.

Have a positive attitude and this will reflect both in love and job. Make good investments for a better future. You also need to consider your health as many ailments both minor and major may impact your day.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Show your love without inhibition. Your partner expects your presence today. Spend more time together. Sit down to discuss the future. Share the emotions both good and bad. However, avoid digging into the past and also unpleasant conversations today. Give a surprise gift today and plan a romantic dinner where you can discuss the plan. Female Gemini natives may get pregnant today and those who are not married need to remember this while spending time with their lover.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your potential will help you bag new roles and responsibilities at the office. A client will specially ask for you and this will also work out in future appraisal discussions. Copywriters, media persons, chefs, managers, and IT professionals will have new job opportunities lined up. Some Gemini natives will also launch new business ventures today. The second part of the day is good to introduce new concepts.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will exist today. There will be success in settling an old dispute over property. You may also find financial help from a spouse. Some traders will succeed in raising funds for business expansions while a ban loan will also be approved today. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Avoid driving at night and also ensure you take all medications while on vacation. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports. Some Gemini natives will suffer from chest-related issues that will require immediate medical attention. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

