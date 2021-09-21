Benefits of wearing an Emerald

Emerald is considered to have qualities of the planet Mercury and is believed to be its representation. It is known as Panna in Hindi.

From an astrological point of view, Emerald is worn to strengthen Mercury. Emerald is green in colour and the ones that are light green in colour or transparent, are considered to be superior. Wearing an emerald gives strength to the planet Mercury located in the person's horoscope. It enhances the intellectual capacity of a person and develops reasoning ability and arithmetic skills.

Wearing this gem can bring many benefits. A person can become a good conversationalist or a speaker. He is likely to succeed in the field of education and research. Wearing this gem also improves a person's social and business skills. Emerald can also be beneficial in skin disease, disorders of the nervous system and problems related to the brain. It is also very useful in cases when a person is shy or finds it difficult to initiate a conversation.

Emerald brings about positive changes in the personality of those who are not able to display their talent or knowledge properly due to weak Mercury in their horoscope. emerald should be taken only as per your horoscope. If any planet has a negative presence in one's horoscope, then emerald should not be worn. Generally, emerald is considered auspicious for Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn and Aquarius zodiac signs.

How to wear an emerald

Emerald can be worn in the little finger of one's right hand as part of a silver ring. It can also be worn around the neck as part of a locket. The chain of such a locket should be made of silver or a green thread. The gemstone should be worn for the first time on a Wednesday early morning after washing it in raw cow's milk and gangajal and burning incense while chanting three rounds of Budh Mantra. The emerald should be worn facing east or north. The mantra for wearing an emerald is - Om Bum Budhay Namah.

(This information is based on religious beliefs, which should be considered after consulting an expert.)