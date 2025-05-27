2 zodiac signs that need to slow down, according to a tarot reader

It is easy to get busy with everyday life and forget to give yourself a break. We rush through our routines, check tasks off our to-do lists, and rarely stop to reflect. But sometimes, slowing down is exactly what we need to move forward with clarity. According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, two zodiac signs are being called to pause, reflect, and recharge. 2 zodiac signs that need to slow down(Freepik)

For Virgo, the day brings a gentle reminder to pay closer attention to what might seem small or insignificant. Dhankher explains, “This evening, a moment that nearly slipped through your fingers may turn out to be more significant than you anticipated. Whether it is a message, a document, or spoken words, each requires your full attention.” He highlights Virgo’s natural strength, being detail-oriented, and encourages them to use this gift wisely. “Your past strength has been your ability to notice things that others have missed, and this ability will serve you well now.”

Instead of falling into old routines, Dhankher advises Virgo to step back and observe. “It is not the time to rely on familiar routines. Instead, take a moment to pause, observe, and be attentive. The insight you gain now could illuminate the way toward a better decision.”

Lucky tip: Reread something before moving forward; you might catch something important the second time.

Libra, on the other hand, is feeling mentally scattered and emotionally drained. According to Dhankher, “Too much has been demanded from you lately, scattering your thoughts. Do not place any less weight upon the stillness.” He encourages Libras to see rest not as laziness but as a form of healing. “A moment to pause for yourself will recharge and transform your energy. Resting is not necessarily just sleeping; it can be sitting silently, hanging out in nature, or even just closing your eyes briefly.” He advises, “Do it slowly, and soon your mind will regain its centre.”

Lucky tip: Close your eyes for a full minute; you may be surprised by how much clarity that tiny pause can bring.