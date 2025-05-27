Intuition will guide Number 1s this weekend, predicts a numerologist

If your birthday falls on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th of any month, your numerology number is 1. According to numerologist Neeraj Dhankher, this weekend, your inner voice will be louder than usual, and it is time for you to listen. Intuition will guide Number 1s this weekend(Freepik)

“People born under Number 1 will be guided by their intuition and inner spark this weekend,” says Neeraj Dhankher. “This inner spark guides you today, even if others may not fully understand it.”

Number 1s are known for being natural-born leaders. You are confident, independent, and often the one who lights the way for others. A strong sense of purpose drives you and are rarely afraid to take the first step. Neeraj suggests you lean into those strengths this weekend and let your instincts lead the way.

“You must acknowledge what truly inspires you, for this is the only way to move forward in your life,” he advises. Whether it is a creative idea at work, a bold decision you have been thinking about, or simply a gut feeling, trust it. “In your work, let your boldest ideas flow because confidence will attract the right crowd toward you.”

In relationships, honesty and respect are key. It is a great time to open up emotionally if something has been on your mind. “In love, be honest and share your heart whilst maintaining respect,” says Dhankher.

To stay balanced, Neeraj also suggests getting some light movement or spending time outdoors. “Some light exercise or putting yourself outside would calm you down,” he says. Clearing your mind will help you hear your intuition more clearly.

Most importantly, do not let other people’s doubts or opinions shake your confidence. “The doubts cast by others should not shake your spirit,” Neeraj reminds. “Your strength lies in doing what feels right for you. Such faith-filled walking on your path will do wonders for you.”

So, if you are a Number 1, learn to start trusting yourself, as your instincts are stronger than ever this weekend!