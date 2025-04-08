Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 Chinese zodiac signs will likely attract financial luck, positive energies and more in April 2025

BySoumi Pyne
Apr 08, 2025 07:25 PM IST

According to astrologers, the following four Chinese zodiac signs will be plunging into a positive shift of life during the Spring season or in April 2025.

According to astrologers, the following four Chinese zodiac signs will be plunging into a positive shift of life during the Spring season or in the month of April 2025. Keep reading to find out how and why these 4 zodiac signs will likely find luck and abundance.

Lucky chinese zodiac signs in April 2025
Lucky chinese zodiac signs in April 2025

Also Read Spring Equinox 2025 Predictions: An impact for your zodiac sign

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

April is shaping up to be a fantastic month for your finances! Many of the things you’ve been hoping for are finally starting to happen, and it’s all thanks to the effort you’ve put in. All the vision boards, candle rituals, and heartfelt wishes are now paying off.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope April 2025: Monthly Predictions as per your Chinese zodiac

If you keep focusing on what really matters to you and continue setting clear intentions, one win will lead to another, creating a wave of success. April will be a great time to invest your time, money, or energy into things that can grow and bring back more than you put in.

Financially, any setbacks foreseen will be your test of patience. This month will remind you why it’s important to trust in timing. The universe may be on your side.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

April may look great for your finances, and something to keep an eye on in the best way possible! It’s best to celebrate your wins only with people who’ve truly supported you during tough times and are genuinely happy for your success. Sharing too much with the wrong people could bring some negativity into your space.

Also Read Chinese Zodiac Horoscope Today for April 09, 2025

You'll also benefit this month by reading more non-fiction books.

If you feel stuck financially then there might be someone in your circle who isn’t really rooting for you. It could be due to favouritism, gender bias, toxic behaviour, or something subtle.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

April looks amazing for your finances! This wave of good luck will come thanks to the people around you.

This month, sharing food or cooking for others can also bring you success. It’s a beautiful way to strengthen bonds and spread love.

If money has felt blocked for a while, it may be time to clear your energy. Crystals like Spirit Quartz, Aquamarine, Smokey Quartz, and Blue Kyanite may help release negative attachments from your aura. Tiger’s Eye is also a great choice to build your financial strength. If

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / 3 Chinese zodiac signs will likely attract financial luck, positive energies and more in April 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On