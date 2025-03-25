3 major karmic lessons of Mercury Retrograde; expert suggests how to heal them

This year, Mercury entered Retrograde on March 15 and will end on April 7. This period may feel intense and is thought to influence your mood and actions significantly. But instead of seeing it as a punishment, think of it as an opportunity for growth and healing. 3 major karmic lessons of Mercury Retrograde(Freepik)

Meditation guide Mariya shares the three major karmic lessons of Mercury Retrograde and explains how to deal with them.

Lesson 1: Impatience

If you find yourself feeling impatient during Mercury Retrograde, it’s a sign that you are trying to control outcomes instead of trusting divine timing. Impatience usually comes from a place of lack; feeling like you do not have enough or that things are not happening fast enough.

How to Heal It:

Connect with the void: Below your root chakra lies a space of pure potential. Instead of forcing things, tap into this stillness and trust that everything is unfolding perfectly.

Below your root chakra lies a space of pure potential. Instead of forcing things, tap into this stillness and trust that everything is unfolding perfectly. Journaling practice: Write 33 sentences starting with “I trust...” For example, “I trust that life is unfolding for my highest good.” This shifts your mindset from lack to abundance, from forcing to allowing.

Lesson 2: Self-Betrayal

Mercury Retrograde reveals the truths you have been avoiding, especially in relationships. Have you been pretending something is fine when it’s not? Ignoring red flags? Lying to yourself to keep the peace? This is your wake-up call.

How to Heal It:

Journal prompts:

Where am I lying to myself?

What have I been unwilling to admit?

What truth am I avoiding?

Reframe the pain: Write a sentence like “I am in an unhappy relationship, and I love it because...” This helps uncover the subconscious reasons you are holding onto something that no longer serves you.

Commit to honesty: Stop brushing things under the rug. Start living your truth.

Lesson 3: Speaking Your Truth

Mercury Retrograde is pushing you to step into your power, which is, speaking up, setting boundaries, and standing in your integrity, even when it’s uncomfortable. If you have been struggling to express yourself, now is the time to heal that.

How to Heal It:

Inner child healing: Your younger self may not have felt safe speaking up. Connect with that part of you through meditation or guided inner child work.

Your younger self may not have felt safe speaking up. Connect with that part of you through meditation or guided inner child work. Solar plexus activation: Strengthen this energy center to boost confidence and clarity in communication.

Strengthen this energy center to boost confidence and clarity in communication. Practice crystal-clear communication: Be honest about what you need, want, and will no longer tolerate.

Be honest about what you need, want, and will no longer tolerate. Take courageous action: Confidence does not come first; action does. The more you speak your truth, the stronger and freer you will feel.

So, if this period is feeling chaotic, it is not trying to hurt you; it is showing you needs healing.