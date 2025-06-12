Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
3 most powerful cosmic events of this week from June 13–19, 2025, according to a vedic astrologer

Soumi Pyne
Jun 12, 2025 05:56 PM IST

According to a vedic astrologer, Neeraj Dhankher, three big astrology events from June 13 to 19, 2025, might bring positive energies to your zodiac sign.

According to the planetary alignments, the stars are likely to bring good luck on our way. Whether it’s love, work, or personal growth, the universe may offer a few powerful moments to start something new or move forward. According to a vedic astrologer, Neeraj Dhankher, three big astrology events from June 13 to 19, 2025, might bring positive energies to your zodiac sign. 

Read about the most powerful cosmic events of this week from June 13–19, 2025.
1. Venus Enters Bharani Nakshatra on June 13:

Venus moves into a part of the sky called Bharani Nakshatra starting from this Friday. It’s a great time for love, self-care, and doing something creative like art, music, or decorating your space. If you’re a fire sign (Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius), this may feel extra powerful for you.

2. Mercury Enters Punarvasu Nakshatra on June 16:

Mercury's transits to Punarvasu Nakshatra bring a good time to clear misunderstandings or restart something that didn’t work out before. Air signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius could especially feel like they’re back on track mentally and emotionally.

3. Sun Moves into Gemini on June 15:

The Sun moves into Gemini on Sunday, which is also called Mithuna Sankranti. This marks a fresh start when it comes to learning, talking, and planning ahead. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) might get new ideas for work or feel more confident about speaking up and sharing their thoughts.

Apart from these planetary shifts, the week also brings spiritual days like Kalashtami and Sankashti Chaturthi—great for letting go of stress and bringing peace into your life. There are also lucky timings for buying property or vehicles, so if you’ve been planning something big, this might be your green light.

