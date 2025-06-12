Weekly Panchang for June 13-19, 2025: Sun in Gemini, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week's Panchanga highlights significant shifts in the zodiac. Venus in Bharani Nakshatra enhances sensuality and creativity, while Jupiter in Ardra Nakshatra fosters transformation and philosophical exploration. The rare Vaidhriti Yoga formed by the Sun and Moon warns against material excess, promoting inner balance. With the Sun in Gemini (Mithuna Sankranti), expect increased mental activity and communication. Mercury's entry into Punarvasu Nakshatra supports resurgence and emotional clarity. Midweek brings Kalashtami, honouring Lord Bhairava, a time to dispel negativity and fear. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh, and the purchase of property or a vehicle, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 13, Friday (05:23 AM to 11:21 PM) and on June 19, Thursday (11:17 PM to 05:24 AM, June 20).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: An auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on Sunday, June 15 (03:51 PM to 05:23 AM, June 16) and on Monday, June 16 (05:23 AM to 05:23 AM, June 17).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Bharani Nakshatra on June 13 (Friday) at 09:21 PM

Jupiter enters Ardra Nakshatra on June 14 (Saturday) at 12:07 AM

Sun & Moon Vaidhriti on June 14 (Saturday) at 06:03 PM

Sun enters Gemini on June 15 (Sunday) at 06:52 AM

Jupiter and Saturn are in a deep square on June 15 (Sunday) at 07:57 PM

Mercury enters Punarvasu Nakshatra on June 16 (Monday) at 05:03 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and observed on the fourth day of the waning moon. Devotees fast and offer prayers to overcome difficulties and seek wisdom. Moonrise puja is significant, and the vrat is believed to remove obstacles, grant success, and bring peace and spiritual clarity.

Mithuna Sankranti (June 15, Sunday): Mithuna Sankranti marks the Sun's transition into Gemini (Mithuna Rashi). It signals a time of increased communication, curiosity, and duality in thoughts. It's a favourable day for starting intellectual ventures, spiritual reflection, and charitable activities. This Sankranti also marks the onset of a new solar month in Hindu tradition.

Mithuna Sankranti marks the Sun's transition into Gemini (Mithuna Rashi). It signals a time of increased communication, curiosity, and duality in thoughts. It's a favourable day for starting intellectual ventures, spiritual reflection, and charitable activities. This Sankranti also marks the onset of a new solar month in Hindu tradition.

Kalashtami (June 18, Wednesday): Kalashtami is a sacred day devoted to Lord Bhairava, a fierce form of Shiva. Observed on the eighth day of the waning moon, devotees fast and worship Bhairava to dispel fear, evil, and negativity. This powerful day aids in protection, spiritual awakening, and breaking through inner and outer darkness.

Kalashtami is a sacred day devoted to Lord Bhairava, a fierce form of Shiva. Observed on the eighth day of the waning moon, devotees fast and worship Bhairava to dispel fear, evil, and negativity. This powerful day aids in protection, spiritual awakening, and breaking through inner and outer darkness.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami (June 18, Wednesday): Masik Krishna Janmashtami is the monthly observance of Lord Krishna's birth on the Krishna Ashtami tithi. Devotees fast, chant Krishna's names, and read scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita. It's a spiritually vibrant day to deepen devotion, seek divine love, and invite joy and dharma into one's life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 13: 10:37 AM to 12:21 PM

June 14: 08:52 AM to 10:37 AM

08:52 AM to 10:37 AM June 15: 05:36 PM to 07:20 PM

05:36 PM to 07:20 PM June 16: 07:08 AM to 08:52 AM

07:08 AM to 08:52 AM June 17: 03:52 PM to 05:36 PM

03:52 PM to 05:36 PM June 18: 12:22 PM to 02:07 PM

12:22 PM to 02:07 PM June 19: 02:07 PM to 03:52 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

