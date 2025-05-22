4 most powerful astrology events that will bring good fortune for this week from May 23 to May 29, 2025

The planetary movements for this mid-week of May 22-29, 2025, will usher in cosmic luck and energy with transits, astrology events, and a few powerful alignments based on vedic astrologer Neeraj Dhankher's predictions. Read about the powerful astrology events from May 23-29, 2025.(Pixabay)

“It's a heavy-duty week ahead!” states Neeraj. Whether you’re looking to start fresh, attract wealth, or deepen your spiritual practice, these 4 astrology events are set to elevate your path. “This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones”, adds Neeraj.

4 powerful astrology events from May 23-29, 2025:

1. Mercury Enters Taurus on May 23, 2025:

On Friday, May 23, at 1:05 PM IST, Mercury transits to the Taurus sign, bringing a grounded, patient approach to communication, decision-making, and problem-solving. During this time, people prefer less complex communication. They prefer meaningful conversation over small talk, explains Neeraj. Use this time for practical planning, financial conversations, and long-term commitments.

2. Rahu and Ketu Shift Signs on May 29, 2025:

A true position transit will occur on Thursday, May 29, at 11:03 PM IST. The Rahu transits the Aquarius sign, and Ketu transits the Leo sign. This marks a major karmic transition, influencing both the collective and individual paths for the next 18 months.

Rahu in Aquarius urges us toward innovation, community impact, and unconventional progress. Ketu in Leo calls for a shedding of ego, embracing humility, and leading with heart. This cosmic event will turn out to be a “major karmic turning point”, says astrologer Neeraj.

3. Shani Jayanti on May 27, 2025:

This week, on May 27, Shani Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Shani (Saturn), the cosmic enforcer of karma and discipline. This day invites deep spiritual growth through self-reflection, fasting, and humility.

On this day, “Oil lamps followed by black sesame offerings, Shani Chalisa recitations, bring forth blessings of patience, discipline, justice, and a release from karmic burdens”, says Neeraj. It's an ideal time for setting long-term goals, dealing with delays maturely, and taking control of responsibilities.

4. Jyestha Amavasya or New Moon on May 27, 2025:

Tuesday, May 27, is a deeply spiritual New Moon ideal for performing pitru tarpan (ancestral prayers), meditating for clarity and inner renewal, and releasing emotional baggage.

“The day witnesses deep inner inquiry, spiritual cleansing, and venerative orientation towards the lineage one belongs to”, says Neeraj. This lunation fosters introspection and is perfect for rituals that connect you with lineage, inner truth, and divine timing.