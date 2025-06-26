Search
5 astrology events that are likely to be auspicious from June 27–July 3, 2025, as per a vedic astrologer

BySoumi Pyne
Jun 26, 2025 07:45 PM IST

Read about the 5 astrology events that are expected to be especially auspicious between June 27 and July 3, according to vedic astrologer Neeraj Dhankher.

According to vedic astrology, this week brings a mix of planetary transits and festivals, opening doors for transformation, courage, and clarity. This week, the stars might just be in your favour. Here's a look at 5 astrology events that are expected to be especially auspicious between June 27 and July 3, according to vedic astrologer Neeraj Dhankher.

Read about the powerful astrology events from June 27–July 3, 2025.(Freepik)
Read about the powerful astrology events from June 27–July 3, 2025.(Freepik)

Also Read Weekly Panchang for June 27 – July 03, 2025: Venus Transit in Taurus, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

1. Jupiter’s Move Into Ardra Pada on June 28:

When Jupiter, the planet of wisdom and blessings, shifts into the 4th quarter of Ardra Nakshatra, it activates deep transformation. This is a powerful time to seek truth, reflect inward, or begin something that aligns with your long-term goals.

2. Venus Enters Taurus on June 29:

Venus, the planet of beauty, love, and luxury, enters its own sign, Taurus. This movement boosts creativity, romance, and financial decisions. It’s a great time to express yourself artistically or strengthen your relationships.

3. Mercury–Saturn Trine on June 28:

Mercury forms a trine with Saturn, encouraging clear, focused thinking and long-term planning. It’s a great time for making decisions that require logic and patience. Whether it’s work, finances, or personal growth, this energy supports stability and maturity.

4. Mars in Purva Phalguni Nakshatra on June 30:

Mars, the planet of action and passion, enters Purva Phalguni Nakshatra, bringing boldness and confidence. This phase can help you chase your goals with renewed energy, whether it's in your career or personal life.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
