5 powerful astrology events with cosmic blessings from May 16–22, according to a vedic astrologer

The weekly horoscope predictions for May's mid-week highlight astrology events which may likely bring major shifts to one's life. According to our vedic astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, "This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones". Each planetary move this week is like a divine invitation, some to slow down, some to awaken your spiritual self, and some to begin anew.

From May 16 to May 22, five significant astrological events offer cosmic blessings that may reset the course of your destiny.

5 major astrology events from May 16-22, 2025

Venus Enters Revati Nakshatra on May 16:

The planet of love and beauty, Venus, glides into Revati, a nakshatra known for compassion and completion. When Venus resides in Revati, creative expression blooms, and hearts become more forgiving. This is a sacred time for artists, lovers, and spiritual seekers to open themselves up to joy and softness.

2. Rahu-Ketu Shift on May 18:

One of the most powerful shifts of the year occurs on Sunday as Rahu moves into Aquarius and Ketu enters Leo. This is not just a transit, it’s a cosmic redirection. Aquarius brings focus to collective consciousness, while Leo reminds us to reclaim our individuality. This nodal shift may trigger revelations about your social roles, personal identity, and long-term goals.

3. Mercury Squares Mars on May 18 and enters Krittika Nakshatra on May 21:

The mind sharpens under Mercury’s influence, but with its square to Mars on Sunday, words may sting. You may use this energy to assert truth without aggression. By midweek, Mercury moves into Krittika, enhancing focus, determination, and the courage to speak from the heart. It's a great time for writing, learning, or initiating bold conversations.

4. Venus-Mars Trine: Harmonious Love on May 22:

On Thursday, Venus forms a trine with Mars, offering balance between romance and drive. This aspect brings harmony to relationships and kindles passion with purpose. If there’s someone you’ve been meaning to connect with or a passion project you’ve delayed, this is your green light.

5. Sacred Celebrations Bring Spiritual Upliftment:

This week also marks spiritual milestones: Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi on May 16, Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami on May 20, and Hanuman Jayanti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana May 22, 2025, bringing strength and devotion toward God.