Weekly Panchang May 16-22, 2025: Rahu-Ketu Transit, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

The upcoming week brings potent astrological changes relating to spirituality, devotion, and inner growth. Venus moves in the gentle star Revati, making us feel loving and kind and creatively inspired. This is beautiful for artists, writers, or anyone willing to work from his/her heart. Mercury moves into the Krittika star, thereby focusing on the power of communication. There is a big karmic change happening as Rahu goes to Aquarius while Ketu moves to Leo. It is a turning point, and many of us are going to feel a change regarding how we relate to society and regard ourselves as individuals. Devotionally, the monthly Krishna Janmashtami shall be observed, commemorating the divine presence of Lord Krishna. People in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will celebrate Hanuman Jayanti in honour of the strength, loyalty, and devotion of Lord Hanuman. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for marriage, griha pravesh, and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on May 16, Friday (05:30 AM to 04:07 PM), on May 17, Saturday (05:44 PM to 05:29 AM, May 18), on May 18, Sunday (05:29 AM to 06:52 PM), and on May 22, Thursday (01:12 AM to 05:26 AM, May 23).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on May 17, Saturday (05:44 PM to 05:29 AM, May 18) and on May 22, Thursday (05:47 PM to 05:26 AM, May 23).

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 16, Friday (05:30 AM to 05:29 AM, May 17) and on May 22, Thursday (05:27 AM to 05:47 PM).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on May 18, Sunday (06:52 PM to 05:28 AM, May 19) and on May 19, Monday (05:28 AM to 06:11 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Revati Nakshatra on May 16 (Friday) at 12:59 PM

Mercury and Venus are at semi-sextile on May 17 (Saturday) at 01:51 AM

Mercury and Mars are in a square on May 18 (Sunday) at 10:03 AM

Rahu enters the Aquarius sign on May 18 (Sunday) at 04:30 PM

Ketu enters the Leo sign on May 18 (Sunday) at 04:30 PM

Ketu transits Uttar Phalguni Pada on May 18 (Sunday) at 04:30 PM

Sun and Saturn at semi-sextile on May 20 (Tuesday) at 03:05 PM

Mercury enters Krittika Nakshatra on May 21 (Wednesday) at 10:23 PM

Venus and Mars are at trine on May 22 (Thursday) at 01:05 PM

Arun transits Krittika Pada on May 22 (Thursday) at 02:03 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi (16th May, Friday): This auspicious day honours Lord Ganesha in his single-tusked form. Fasting on this day and then offering prayers on moonrise, along with other vrat rituals, are observed by the devotees, praying for the removal of difficulties and the attainment of more abundance in life. Durva, modak, and chanting of Ganesha mantras seek other sorts of divine blessings for success and clarity.

Kalashtami (20th May, Tuesday): This day, dedicated to Lord Bhairava, falls on Krishna Ashtami. The devotees observe the day by fasting, offering prayers, offering black sesame, flowers, and so on to seek protection and live in the absence of fear. The midnight puja holds power because it summons Bhairava to bestow courage, dharma, and spiritual transformation upon him.

Masik Krishna Janmashtami (20th May, Tuesday): This monthly observance—to celebrate the grand manifest birth of the ever-compassionate Lord Krishna, in the Krishna Paksha Ashtami—is a day of immense reverence and fasting, during which the devotees will sing out bhajans while also chanting the Bhagavad Gita or Krishna Leela. Temples perform abhishekas and offer devotion through numerous adornments to the idol. This sacred vrat brings joy, inner peace, and divine connection with Shri Krishna.

Hanuman Jayanti Telugu (22nd May, Thursday): One of the most widely celebrated festivals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanti in Hindi celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. Services and chants of Hanuman Chalisa are performed for the Lord's mercy. Fasting and acts of charity bring together the virtues characteristic of Hanuman: strength, humility, and absolute devotion toward God.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided for doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 16: 10:36 AM to 12:18 PM

May 17: 08:53 AM to 10:36 AM

May 18: 05:24 PM to 07:07 PM

May 19: 07:11 AM to 08:53 AM

May 20: 03:43 PM to 05:25 PM

May 21: 12:18 PM to 02:01 PM

May 22: 02:01 PM to 03:44 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

