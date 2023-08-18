Angel Calendar: August 18-24 Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces

Welcome to your weekly angel guidance, spanning from August 18th to 24th. The angels have messages specifically tailored for each zodiac sign, offering insights and support as you navigate the upcoming week. Read your Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces from August 18 to 24.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Trust Your Instincts

Your heart holds the answers you seek, Aries. Trust your instincts and follow your inner guidance. Even if the results aren't immediately clear, believe in the power of making things happen. It's a good time to make positive changes in your diet and lifestyle. Your relationships will also improve, and financial gains are on the horizon.

Lucky colour: Brown

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20): A creative week

Your creative talents are waiting to be unleashed, Taurus. There's a reservoir of hidden abilities within you that needs an outlet. If not expressed, this energy might leave you feeling restless and anxious. It's important to find a way to release these pent-up energies. For some, a journey to a Buddhist monastery, a place of serene meditation, could be a truly uplifting experience.

Lucky colour: Mauve

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20) Money is an energy exchange!

Money is like trading energy. So, even if money seems tight now, things will get better. Right now, it's important to learn how to manage money wisely—saving and spending smartly. This will help your dreams come true later on. When you do this, something magical might happen. Also, forgive those you care about.

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22): A balanced week

Time for action and balance, Cancer. The extra money might come your way, and you might get noticed by important people. Keep an eye on your health, though. Your body might need a checkup. Your guides above are sending blessings your way.

Lucky colour: Blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22): Open to new opportunities

Good news is coming your way, Leo! A call or message could change your life for the better. The Universe is rewarding your patience. There could be talk of promotions or new opportunities. You might even travel. Spend wisely, and a visit to a special place might bring you peace and strength.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) : The universe is on your side

The Universe is on your side, Virgo. Success, fame, and abundance are in your future. You've earned it! But remember, new beginnings often bring new challenges. A visit to a sacred place might give you strength and blessings – you'll need both.

Lucky colour: Dark Green

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22): Greater outcomes

This is a great time for you, Libra. Your hard work is paying off, and people are noticing. Be careful not to overspend while hosting guests, even if everyone loves your hospitality. Travel might be on the cards and could bring great outcomes.

Lucky colour: Red

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21): Big transformations

Big plans are in motion, Scorpio. Don't be hard on yourself. Tough times won't last forever. Show strength even when you're in pain. Miracles might be on the way. Sleep well and eat properly to help yourself through.

Lucky colour: Turquoise Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21): Patient and Persistence

Stay patient and brave, Sagittarius. Face your fears directly and calmly. You have a strong supporter in your Guardian Angel. Be confident that the final result will be in your favour.

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19): An unexpected bond

Love is ruling your life, Capricorn. You might feel a strong connection with someone unexpectedly. Enjoy this feeling, but think carefully about where it's heading. Make decisions thoughtfully.

Lucky colour: Red, brown

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18): Trust in your faith

Pay attention to your health, Aquarius. You have strong intuition that can guide not just you, but also others. A situation requires action, so stay disciplined and keep a clear mind. Trust in your faith.

Lucky colour: Real Green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20): Trust the flow

Pisces, you might be feeling a bit tired from current events. Even though things seem okay, you might want some changes. Don't be too hard on yourself or others. You'll rise above these issues, like a phoenix, and show your strength.

Lucky colour: Blue

As you move through the week from August 18th to 24th, the angels offer their guidance to help you navigate various aspects of your life. Trust your instincts,be balanced, open to new opportunities, the universe is on your side, with greater outcomes, big transformations, patience and persistence, an unexpected bond, trust in your faith, and trust the flow. These messages can serve as a source of inspiration and comfort as you journey through the week ahead. Remember, the angels are always there to support you.