Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from October 20-26 for your zodiac sign

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19): A fantastic week awaits with new tasks, job advancements, and immense job satisfaction. Embrace this phase as it's well-deserved. Be mindful of your desires, as the Universe is granting you a golden opportunity. Seek guidance from your Guardian Angels.

Lucky colours: Dark blue, sea blue.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20):

Two hearts are committed to creating something beautiful. Don't give up on those you love. A sudden realization will bring freedom. Break free from procrastination and embrace change. All challenges have solutions through objective compromise.

Lucky colors: Midnight black, olive green.

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20):

Decisions made from the heart are enduring. Love's power overcomes all obstacles. A deep emotional and spiritual phase begins. Trust your heart; it's leading you in the right direction. Resolve challenges by avoiding others' drama. Practice patience with yourself and those around you.

Lucky colour: Sea green.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22):

Prepare for exciting new challenges this week. You have what it takes to succeed. Review contracts and documents thoroughly before signing. Stay determined and be ready for any possibility. Your plans will work out favourably in the long run.

Lucky colour: Pink.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22):

There's light at the end of the tunnel, so don't give up. Even though there may not be many by your side right now, you have loyal friends and family. Seek relief from stress and don't hesitate to seek professional mental and emotional guidance.

Lucky color: Yellow.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22):

New courses, training, and scholarships are on the horizon. It's time to get to work. Detox before embarking on a new journey. For those struggling with substance use, consider detox as a bright future awaits. Review new contracts thoroughly before signing.

Lucky color: Purple.

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22):

Embrace your inner child. New friends or rekindled relationships will bring joy and keep you busy. A true friend or soulmate will enlighten and empower you. Don't give up on those you love. Let go of what's holding you back. A need to detox is in the cards. Worrying about your future is unnecessary.

Lucky color: Olive green.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Luck is on your side now. New resources, whether it's money, time, or support, are coming your way. A job change or promotion is in sight. Sometimes it's better to make decisions rather than overanalyze. Mutual compromise is the solution. Your dreams will come true in the near future. Lucky color: Bright pink.

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21):

Ask your Angels for assistance to lighten your workload. You're working too hard to impress others. Take care of your health. Pursue your passion with confidence and dignity. Respect yourself, and others will follow suit.

Lucky color: Orange.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19):

A great week is ahead with Divine guidance and spiritual growth. You can inspire others, so focus on physical and mental awakening. You have the power to manifest your wishes, so go for it. A successful new beginning awaits. Make decisions wisely but don't delay them indefinitely.

Lucky colour: White.

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18):

You worry too much about your future. Focus on the outcome you desire and let go of regrets. A new workplace or residence is in the cards. Quality time with loved ones is what you need. If you need to make important decisions, believe in yourself and take a leap of faith.

Lucky colours: Brown and light green.

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20):

Love and commitment are in the air. For those wanting to marry their true love, go for it. Your passion, opportunities, and communication skills make you a complete package. Love transcends all boundaries. Stay positive and seek blessings from your ancestral guides.

Lucky colours: Mauve, ink blue

