Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 23: You need to stay positive

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Keep on working on the lessons you need to learn. Even though it can be frustrating since it feels stagnant, it will benefit you in the long term. You are more considerate and empathetic today. Do the right things at the right time and stay alert? Students are more interested in learning new things and upgrading their knowledge today. You can give your long-term plans a serious thinking and plan for the next few years. You will feel increased bouts of energy and drive to make things happen, by maintaining a disciplined approach. Go for whatever excites you and follow your passion. Today everything you do will be responsible, smart and positive. There are chances of extremely passionate encounters for couples.

Aquarius Finance Today

Some loaned money may make its way back to you. Your financial decisions will make good returns in the long run. Keep stock of your expenses and save for a rainy day.

Aquarius Family Today

Family front looks good Aquarius. Nothing out of place with family doing their part in keeping balance at home. Children may demand extra attention and throw tantrums, which can be dealt with calmness and giving their point of view cognizance.

Aquarius Career Today

People with jobs may face a difficult first half as things may not go according to plan. Make your stance clear and do not fall prey to office rumour mongering. Businessmen may struggle with getting even the most basic routine done right. This day demands patience!

Aquarius Health Today

You need to take better care of your mental and physical health and on priority. Obstacles may come your way but make sure to focus on a disciplined approach. Pay attention to what your body tells you and make lifestyle changes.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Today is excellent for couples, married or not, and singles alike. Your stars are showering love, passion and affection over you. Long-distance relationship will see positive steps and better ways of dealing with the void of physical closeness.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

