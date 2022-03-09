Aquarius Daily Horoscope for March 09: Expect some changes

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

If you are an Aquarius sign personality, then your love nature and to stay connected with it is out of this world. You are a spontaneous person who loves to stay in the comfort zone of their independence. Most of the cases, you like to explore and do particular things all by yourself with no one else’s interference and suggestions. You also like to stay in a world of your own, where you are the supreme character of your life story. Talking about today, it is going to be a good and bright day for you but at the same time you will have to be your witty best to overcome some obstacles and channelize your energy in the right direction.

Aquarius Finance Today

If you have been thinking to sell out an ancestral property from a long time, you might do it today. Good returns are likely to be coming from sectors like real estate and you must make great investments in the same.

Aquarius Family Today

It is time to share some good laughter and giggles with your family members. You may also stay busy and involved in some family function preparations coming in the near future. Enjoy delicious meals together.

Aquarius Career Today

It is a good day to be present in the work place today. You will feel light as there will be no big work pressure and a routine job life will continue. Students can expect some change in their academic line.

Aquarius Health Today

You shall take small break in between your work schedule and maintain a good posture to avoid back pain. Also, do not indulge in some heavy workout and take care of your feet.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Don’t start new beginnings today. Stay committed and loyal to your partner and talk of future together. Spend some quality time and go out for some dinner date or lunch outing.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026