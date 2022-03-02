Aquarius Daily Horoscope for March 2: Your work front may not favour you

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Dear Aquarius, you perfectly know how to come out of a challenging or tough situation with flying colors. You follow an optimistic approach and are also aware of the hurdles that may come up in the journey. For the same reason, people around you love to take your advice in tough times in life. Today, if you restrict yourself on being a people pleaser and rather focus on your life’s ongoing concerns and issues, it would be better for you. You just need to be present in the present moment and practice mindfulness for the same. You will have all the patience in the world today and this will bring you good results in the end.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your investments are going to see a noticeable increase and you are going to make some profitable deals for the future. Investing in real estate will also bring good fortune.



Aquarius Family Today

Your family members seek your attention on some important matter today. They might want you to be involved in some family festivities and this will make you to enjoy better and feel relaxed after a long time.



Aquarius Career Today

It may not be the day as you plan it to be. Things at work can go wrong but you shall not lose your cool and stay calm. With your patience you are going to overcome every hurdle and by the end of the day, everything will be sorted.



Aquarius Health Today

Your productivity is at the peak and you might not wish to spend a single second as wasted. Sitting idle will make you feel crazy and this is why involve yourself in some work-related outdoor activities. Go out for work related meeting and so.



Aquarius Love Life Today

Romance or love life may get a little side lined today as you may stay busy and committed to your work priorities. But worry not, your partner or spouse is all about being understanding and they will have your back.



Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

