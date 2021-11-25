Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 25: Stars are shining on you

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This day may bring mixed results in different spheres of your life. There are bright possibilities of some change in your work profile or family dynamics today. However, those of you looking to make drastic changes in your life may have wait a bit more. You may enjoy the fruits of your past labor soon, but not right now. You may have to give time to yourself and focus on getting a little inspiration and motivation for yourself. Students will need to make continuous efforts to learn something new. For this, you can also explore online educational avenues. There could be some unwanted trips, which should be avoided, if possible. Some of you can take the chance of investing in a small property for a quick profit.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are likely to do well in your enterprise and business, especially if they are connected to products or services relating to foreign markets. Those in a joint venture or partnership firms may flourish and new avenues of growth and expansion come your way.

Aquarius Family Today

Your contribution towards maintaining happiness at home may soon become apparent as you get due recognition from those around you. Some of you may witness an addition to your family. There could also be celebration of an auspicious function in house.

Aquarius Career Today

You are likely to be active and dedicated to your profession which is likely to be noticed by higher ups at work. The employees in the government sector can expect some transfer and promotion to a desirable place later in the day.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health is likely to improve with healthy choices and you may remain happy and cheerful. You are also likely to be free from any major or minor ailment all day long.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Whether you are looking for casual romance or interested in starting a more serious relationship, you are likely to make the right choice today. Romantic partner may try innovative ways to catch your attention, making you feel flattered.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com , psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026