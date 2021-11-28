Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 28: Get support from loved ones

AQUARIUS (Jan 24-Feb 23)

Aquarius you are amazing just the way you are! You are generous and highly empathetic souls which make you everyone’s favorite in the end. But today things will not be so rosy and you will have to face some challenges at work. Also, you might have to travel to another city work related but this trip will surely win you good returns. So get set geared for a hectic yet good day. Overall you will have an enjoyable but a little tiring day.

Aquarius Finance Today

Today, your finances will bloom and you will experience a wonderful day in your business. You will see your business expanding and thriving with a new possibility of a new venture. Also, investments done in past will bring in good returns.

Aquarius Family Today

Everyone in your family will be happy and contented and seeing them so will make you feel at peace and tranquility. Chances are that you may get a family property in your name and it will be so auspicious for you in the near future.

Aquarius Career Today

If you are in business, you may hire new staff today which proves to be beneficial for the growth and expansion of your business. Some may also get their dream job or apply for a one which they will definitely get selected in future.

Aquarius Health Today

With so much to accomplish and complete in a single day, you must take care of your health and take little intervals in between to completely get exhausted by the end of the day. Also, your eyes can be strained with so much to look on screens therefore, wash them with water at regular gaps.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You will feel on the top of the world as your spouse will make you feel so with their sweet little romantic gestures. You will have their full support and understanding today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)