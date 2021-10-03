Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Stay away from laziness and distractions!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius, you will be full of positive enthusiasm and you will fulfil your responsibilities as and when required. Luck will be on your side and you will make significant progress in life. Your sense of humor and your wit will charm people around you, making you desirable among those of the opposite sex. With patience, you will achieve success in most of your undertakings. The stars are in your favor so make the most of the opportunities that come your way today. However, stay away from distractions and laziness to save yourself from failures. With the weather starting to change, this is the right time to take precautions before going out to have some fun.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your financial position is likely to weaken as your expenses can see a sudden spike. Put a tap on your over-spending to save yourself from a crisis-like situation. Your past investments might fail to bring you good returns.

Aquarius Family Today

Some of you might have to take a job transfer, which may prevent you from spending time in the company of your family members. Your younger siblings will need your advice in matters of their careers.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, situations could be a bit worrisome for you. The pace of work is likely to increase at the workplace, which will require you to be on your toes all the time. Timely help from colleagues will yield positive results.

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front today, you are likely to suffer from minor ailments like cold and cough. Do not ignore warning signs of the body and seek medical care. Proper nourishment and meditation will ease your health problems and calm your senses.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You are likely to experience a short separation from your romantic partner today. The intensity of your love will peak during this time and it will show when you get to meet your beloved again. Now is the best time to tie the knot.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

