Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 17: Plan your day with love
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 17: Plan your day with love

  •  Dear Aquarius, some disturbing revelations may come up and change the perspective of things.
Having understood the qualities of Aquarians, now let’s see how the overall day is going to be.
Having understood the qualities of Aquarians, now let’s see how the overall day is going to be.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

They are self-reliant and do not expect anything from their peers. Nevertheless, Aquarians are not selfish people; they are keen on lending helping hand to the ones in need. But Aquarians really need to look after their anger. It takes a lot for them to lose their mind and shout back, but once they do, they shout on top of their voice. A daily dose of Yoga and meditation does help you to overcome your anger. A great day is waiting for Aquarians with fresh memories to add on. It would be great if you do not lengthen your tongue at any of your family member, for whatsoever reason, as it may hamper your relation. Having understood the qualities of Aquarians, now let’s see how the overall day is going to be. 

Aquarius Finance Today

If you are someone who lacks good knowledge of finance, then you should consider approaching your friends to help you out to plan your investments. 

Aquarius Family Today

Some disturbing revelations may come up and change the perspective of things and cause tension between your peers. Disagreements are bound to happen when people live together. But you should remember how wisely you have handled such situations and shall do it yet another time with the same courage.

Aquarius Career Today

People working in the sales and marketing companies are likely to achieve the target. You shall also be of good help to your co-workers and shall be responsible for relieving their burden. 

Aquarius Health Today

A cup of green tea in the morning can lighten your day. People who are planning to attend parties are ought to be watchful about their food and drinks. Overloading your stomach can put you into trouble later on. 

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may plan for a romantic dinner date with your partner. You deserve all the sweetness and pleasantness in the world, so do not miss out to make the most out of situations. 

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Coffee Color

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.compsharma@premastrologer.com
Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com
Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874
Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope aquarius + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out