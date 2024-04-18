 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts celebration on the cards | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts celebration on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 18, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Apr 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Your health will also be good today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Today, your love life is creative and there is no major hiccup.

Today, your love life is creative and there is no major hiccup. Professional responsibilities will make you stronger but financially you should be careful. 

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 18,2024: Some financial troubles will exist but you may overcome them.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 18,2024: Some financial troubles will exist but you may overcome them.

Spend more time with the lover and indulge in romantic activities. You are productive at the office. Some financial troubles will exist but you may overcome them. Your health will also be good today. 

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today 

You are happy in the relationship today. The second part of the day is good to talk and resolve the existing crisis. A third person may influence your lover which can lead to chaos. You need to overcome this crisis today. Office romance can complicate things and married male Aquarius natives should stay away from it. Married female Aquarius natives can think about going the family way today.

 

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today 

Some tasks may seem extremely challenging. However, you will succeed in accomplishing them with strong determination. Be the blue-eyed boy of the organization. Your commitment will also win accolades from foreign clients. For business people, innovative ideas will work out. New opportunities in business may come in and based on them, try expanding your turf. Be professional in dealings and you can also expect support from government departments. 

 

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today 

Be careful about the expenditure today. Despite money coming from different sources, your goal needs to be to save for the rainy day. Be careful while you launch new concepts as minor issues may come up. Those who are keen to invest can pick fixed deposits. However, sock, trade, and speculative business are not safe options. Some Aquarius females may inherit a part of the ancestral property. Be cautious while assisting someone on the financial front.

 

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today 

No major health issue will be there but Aquarius natives with chest or heart-related issues should be careful to not take stress. Some old natives may suffer from pain in the knees or joints. The second part of the day is good to consult a doctor for a thorough body check-up. Minor s will have bruises while playing. Females should avoid lifting heavy objects. Be careful while using the staircase as the horoscope also predicts that you may slip down.

 

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  •  Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  •  Symbol: Water carrier
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Ankles &amp; Legs
  •  Sign Ruler: Uranus
  •  Lucky Day: Saturday
  •  Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 22
  •  Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

 

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
