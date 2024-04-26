 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts minor family disputes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts minor family disputes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 26, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for April 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be composed in the love life and look for bright moments.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have a positive attitude always

Be composed in the love life and look for bright moments. Handle the professional challenges diligently &utilize the wealth smartly. Health is good today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024.: You will be healthy today and this will keep you happy.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024.: You will be healthy today and this will keep you happy.

Despite the minor issues in the love relationship, your day will be progressive and productive. Professional pressure requires more focus today. Make smart monetary decisions to save wealth. You will be healthy today and this will keep you happy.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be cool even while you disagree with the lover. Do not lose your temper and also pay attention to not hurt the emotions of the partner. Your statements may be misunderstood by the lover and this should be kept in mind while spending time together. Some natives who are already in a relationship would see new happenings including the approval from relatives and elders in the family. Aquarius natives who recently had a breakup will have reasons to smile today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Handle all professional challenges with care and diligence. The management expects you to act responsibly. Take every job as an opportunity to prove your potential. Bankers, IT professionals, legal persons, chefs, architects, manufacturers, chemists, and media persons will have a tough schedule today. Some people may also have to spend long hours after office time at the workstation to meet the deadline. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch a new venture. Some traders will receive support from government authorities which will ease issues in running a business.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There can be financial disputes in the family. You may get into a legal tussle over family property or wealth which may lead to tension and sleeplessness. Today, you can also test your fortune by investing in stock, trade, and speculative business. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances or vehicles. You may renovate the house or even invest in real estate.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, some Aquarius natives may develop hypertension or blood pressure-related complications that will require medical attention. Start yoga today or hit the gym to stay fit. Those who have pain in their joints will need medication. Children may develop bruises while playing and oral health issues will also be common among females.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2024 predicts minor family disputes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On