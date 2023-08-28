Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2023 predicts challenging tasks

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a smart team player New love will make life joyous today and the professionally you’ll be good. While medically you’ll be good, finance is an area you need to be careful about. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2023. You’ll fall in love today. Many responsibilities will be there at the workplace and you’ll be success in completing them.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to embrace a new relationship. Female Aquarius natives can be ready to accept the proposal in the first half of the day. You may be surprised that the proposal is from someone whom you had known for a long time as a friend. Those who are fortunate will also be able to rekindle the affair with the ex-flame today. Your relationship will have the backing of the parents and today is also good to make a call on marriage.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professionalism will reflect in official tasks today. Handle every responsibility to prove your mettle. Despite the heavy and challenging tasks that involve big teams, you will succeed in accomplishing them. Some clients will be difficult to handle and your communication will play a major role here. Stay away from office gossip and workplace politics as this can hamper your relationship with the management or superiors, seriously impacting the job.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Some financial problems may disturb you in the first half of the day. But things will improve as the day moves and funds will come from different sources. However, you need to be careful about the utilization of wealth. You may spend on home appliances in the second half of the day. As per the horoscope, today is not auspicious to buy a property or vehicle. It is also good to not make big investments including in the stock market and speculative business.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good today and some people will also be relieved from previous ailments. Though allergies and infections will be seen in some Aquarius natives, your daily life will not be impacted. Avoid spicy food and consume a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

