Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 10, 2026: Academic success is on the cards

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, unleash the energy for positive thoughts Settle the relationship issues to keep the partner content. Enjoy a successful professional life. The financial status will be good. Health issues may come up. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Take up opportunities at the office to grow in your career. Keep the lover happy while spending time with you. Prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Your health demands attention.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today Stay out of brief encounters when you are committed to someone. Some male natives will try finding solace in office romance, but your spouse will find it out today, causing serious hiccups in the marital life. Spend more time together and share your emotions. Do not be rude today, and all your efforts need to be to have a great romantic life. Your love affairs will also have a tough time, as the parents may not be supportive. Pick the second part of the day to convince them.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today Your attitude is crucial in the workplace. Despite your efforts, some projects will not give the expected outcomes. Some jobs would need extra effort, especially those where machines are involved. Senior managers and team leaders need to be ready with alternate plans while in team meetings. Some clients will be impressed by your communication skills, which will also pave the way for career growth. Traders may develop license or policy-related issues. Students will also have minor issues related to academics today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today Handle all money-related issues with care. Despite prosperity, you are advised to be careful about expenses. A previous investment will bring in a good return. You are also good at trying the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business today. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Females will also require spending for a celebration at the workplace.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today Health issues may come up today. There will be trouble breathing. Children playing outdoors need to be careful about minor injuries. You should not lift heavy objects above your head today, as this may cause an injury. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train, and females should avoid adventurous sports. You should also be careful to consult a doctor for respiratory issues.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)