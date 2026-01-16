Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 16, 2026: Be realistic when it comes to deadlines for projects

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: This is a good time to invest the money, and you can seriously consider real estate or the stock market.

    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 4:35 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never hurt the emotions of others

    Hush up the issues with the ex-lover to go back to the old relationship. Overcome all professional challenges. Handle your health issues with care today.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Be careful to keep the lover in a good mood. No major productivity issue will be there. Handle money smartly and also embrace good health today.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Be sensitive towards the needs of the lover and shower love on the partner unconditionally. You must be ready to spare time for the lover. Those who are travelling must also connect with the lover over the call. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have ego-related issues in a love affair. Married male natives need to stay away from office romance, as this may damage their marital relationship.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Be realistic when it comes to deadlines for projects. Do not agree to a random date, as this can cause trouble later. Some tasks will also require you to upgrade your technical skills. Be ready with innovative ideas at team sessions that will enhance your profile today. HR persons, IT professionals, architects, interior designers, and academicians will have new opportunities to prove their mettle. Traders will see new opportunities to raise funds today, and this will work in the business's favor.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. This is a good time to invest the money, and you can seriously consider real estate or the stock market. Some females will also inherit a maternal property. You may also come up with a freelancing option that may bring in money. Have a positive attitude towards wealth and take the initiative to settle a monetary dispute involving a friend or sibling today.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    The first part of the day is good in terms of health. However, those who have a history of cardiac issues may have a tough time in the second part of the day. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects. Some females may complain about migraine or skin-related issues, and male natives may require cutting down the consumption of oil and sweets. You should also consume plenty of water.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Aquarius Horoscope Today For January 16, 2026: Be Realistic When It Comes To Deadlines For Projects

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes