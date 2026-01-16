Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 16, 2026: Be realistic when it comes to deadlines for projects

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Never hurt the emotions of others Hush up the issues with the ex-lover to go back to the old relationship. Overcome all professional challenges. Handle your health issues with care today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be careful to keep the lover in a good mood. No major productivity issue will be there. Handle money smartly and also embrace good health today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today Be sensitive towards the needs of the lover and shower love on the partner unconditionally. You must be ready to spare time for the lover. Those who are travelling must also connect with the lover over the call. The second part of the day is crucial for those who have ego-related issues in a love affair. Married male natives need to stay away from office romance, as this may damage their marital relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today Be realistic when it comes to deadlines for projects. Do not agree to a random date, as this can cause trouble later. Some tasks will also require you to upgrade your technical skills. Be ready with innovative ideas at team sessions that will enhance your profile today. HR persons, IT professionals, architects, interior designers, and academicians will have new opportunities to prove their mettle. Traders will see new opportunities to raise funds today, and this will work in the business's favor.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. This is a good time to invest the money, and you can seriously consider real estate or the stock market. Some females will also inherit a maternal property. You may also come up with a freelancing option that may bring in money. Have a positive attitude towards wealth and take the initiative to settle a monetary dispute involving a friend or sibling today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today The first part of the day is good in terms of health. However, those who have a history of cardiac issues may have a tough time in the second part of the day. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects. Some females may complain about migraine or skin-related issues, and male natives may require cutting down the consumption of oil and sweets. You should also consume plenty of water.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)