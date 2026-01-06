Search
Tue, Jan 06, 2026
New Delhi oC

Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 6, 2026: Some relationships may see the interference of a third person

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jan 06, 2026 04:10 am IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: You may consider investing in multiple sources, including property and speculative business.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for bright moments today

Put in effort to keep the love life going. Take up new tasks that will also test your professional mettle. Financially, you are good & health is also positive.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Romantically, you will be fortunate today. Professionalism ensures success at the office. Both wealth and health are good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time creatively and discuss the future. Some relationships may see the interference of a third person, which may have a negative impact. The females who had issues at home in the name of love will see the support of their parents. You may also pick the day to resolve the issues with your ex-lover. Single natives will be happy to find someone special while traveling, at a restaurant, at an official event, or at a family gathering. Married females may also seriously consider expanding the family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your communication skills will also be tested while making proposals and presentations. The second half of the day will present you with unlimited opportunities to grow, and it is your call on how to utilize them. Some lawyers will handle crucial cases that will invite public attention. You may also pay attention to the details in a specific project or assignment. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Students will be successful in clearing examinations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. You may consider investing in multiple sources, including property and speculative business. However, it is good to have proper knowledge about the stock industry before you make a major investment. Some businessmen will invest in different sources, and funds will be sponsored by new investors. However, it is important to have proper wealth management.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There won’t be any major medical issues. However, some natives will have pain in the joints, and seniors will also complain about sleep issues. Do not lift heavy objects above the head today. Those who have chest-related issues will develop complications. You may also consider the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco. The second part of the day is also crucial for children playing outdoors, as minor cuts may happen.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 6, 2026: Some relationships may see the interference of a third person
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On