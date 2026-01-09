Edit Profile
    Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: You may sell off a property

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Your commitment will lead to a promotion.

    Published on: Jan 09, 2026 4:10 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the challenges in life

    Fix love issues and also take up new challenges on the job. Settle the monetary issues and prefer safe investments. You will also see good health today.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    No serious issue will trouble the love life. Handle every professional challenge with care. Your financial status is normal today. No major health issue will trouble you.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    Do not delve into matters of the past that may cause disturbances in life. Pick the second part of the day to propose, and single natives can expect a positive response. It is wise to be vigilant about the interference of a friend or a relative in the love affair, as your partner may be influenced by the person, causing turbulence in the love affair. You should also value the suggestions of your partner while making crucial decisions in your personal life.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Stay focused on the tasks assigned. Your commitment will lead to a promotion. IT professionals, engineers, salespersons, and lawyers will have stiff competition today, and it is important to outshine the other team members to grow professionally. Utilize your negotiation skills while dealing with new clients, and also be ready to even visit them despite the tight schedule. This will have positive results. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    No major monetary issues will come up today. You may sell off a property. Seniors will be happy to receive good returns from previous investments. Those who have a plan for a vacation abroad can go ahead with the hotel reservation and flight booking as their financial status permits. You may also renovate the home today, but do not lend a big amount to someone, as there will be issues in getting it back.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    There will be relief from body pain, and seniors will also have no sleep-related issues. However, females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen, as minor cuts may happen. Do not hesitate to take the help of a doctor in needy situations. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. You may also consider a vacation today in hilly terrains.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

