Aquarius Horoscope Today for November 17, 2025: Be careful while attending team discussions

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, A fortune waits for you Have a great love life where you will spend more time with your partner. No major professional issue will be there. Handle wealth smartly for a better tomorrow. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Give up egos in the relationship. Your professional life demands more attention today. Avoid blind financial investments. Minor health issues may lead to trouble.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the communication strong with the lover. This will help in settling most issues today. Do not fall into a trap of romance where you will feel cheated later. Some married males will get into office romance that will impact their married life. Females who had trouble at home over the love affair will see the support of their parents today. Be a patient listener and keep the lover in a good mood. You may also settle some minor ego-related issues today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about the professional performance. Update the technical skills. This will help in client discussions. There are work-related travels, and those who are in the banking, finance, and accounting sectors need to be highly careful when doing the calculations. Be careful while attending team discussions and ensure your suggestions do not upset the seniors. You may travel today for job reasons. Traders may face issues in the partnership today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you may also buy or sell a property. The second half of the day is good to buy a vehicle. However, you should ensure that you have saved for the rainy day. Be careful while interfering in a property-related issue, as this can affect your mental health. Entrepreneurs will see funds coming in for better business prospects.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

You may have respiratory issues. There will also be complaints related to the eyes and ears. You should avoid outside food. Today is a good day to schedule a medical surgery. Children may complain about back backache. Seniors may slip on a wet floor. Some seniors may complain about pain in their knees and lack of sleep. Go for traditional treatment to resolve this.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)