Aquarius Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: You may come across someone special today

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in certain principles Stay happy in the love affair and value the responsibilities that you bear in your professional life. Wealth will be at your side. Health may have minor issues today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Overcome the challenges in the love affair. Settle the productivity issues at the workplace and consider new challenges that help you grow professionally. While you’re good today in terms of money, your health may develop minor issues.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Spend time sharing your feelings and avoid opinions that may hurt your partner. You may come across someone special today, and there will be an urge to propose. Do not wait, as the love stars are strong today, and hence, your love will be accepted. You must provide the personal space to the lover. The second part of the day is crucial for those who are new to a relationship. Married females should stay away from extramarital affairs, as their spouse will catch them red-handed today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment will be tested today at the workplace. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas, as the results will be positive. However, it is important not to get into arguments in the office, especially with superiors. Government employees can expect a change in location, while IT, media, healthcare, and hospitality professionals will have a tight schedule with more opportunities to display their mettle. Traders may encounter issues related to policies that demand immediate settlement.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. This will help you settle all pending dues. Some females will invest in property, while some seniors will require spending on the marriage of their children. You will also need to spend on a medical purpose related to a sibling or a relative. It is good to avoid financial arguments with friends today. Those who are keen to raise funds through promoters in the business will have good news.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There will be pain in the joints. You may also develop digestive issues today. Some male natives will have mental stress today and practice yoga and meditation to overcome this crisis. Avoid lifting heavy objects above the head. You also need to drink plenty of water today while skipping alcohol and aerated drinks. Pregnant females should avoid riding a two-wheeler.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)