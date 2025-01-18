Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2025 predicts cosmic luck

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 18, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Health is good today. 

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your weapon

Express your feelings without inhibition in a relationship. Prove your professional potential and ensure you handle wealth diligently. Health is also good today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2025: Take extreme care while indulging in adventure activities.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2025: Take extreme care while indulging in adventure activities.

Be cool even while having stress at home. Your commitment will work in a job. Control the expenditure and stay healthy by adopting a good lifestyle.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

A new relationship would need more time to get settled. Hence, spend more time together and learn from each other well enough to determine future plans. Your lover expects you to spare more time in love. Be in touch with the lover even if the relationship is long distance. Lovers who are keen to take the relationship to the next level need to wait for a day or two to meet up with the parents and discuss it. Take extreme care while indulging in adventure activities.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

No major hiccup will occur in your professional life today. Some office politics may stop you from making a vital decision. However, you need to move ahead for the benefit of the organization. Junior team members need to be good players to be professionally successful. All will be good at the office. Those who are into trade and business may face troubles from authorities which need to be resolved today. Those who have a new offer letter can confidently join the organization.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You will settle a financial dispute within the family. Avoid major investment decisions in the first half of the day. Though today is not a good time to make big investments, you may consider fixed deposits which are safer. Some females will require spending for a celebration within the family or at the workplace. Entrepreneurs will make new partners today which will also help in raising funds.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who have breathing issues must be careful while venturing outside today. You may start the day with exercise and should also maintain a balanced office and personal life. Do not compromise on health and have a healthy menu rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. You may also consider joining a gym or yoga class. Today, children may suffer from viral fever and will also skip school.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On