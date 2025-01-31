Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2025 predicts new romance

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love the troubled sea Be cool in your love life &ensure you resolve every trouble before things get complicated. Handle all office troubles with care. Prosperity also exists today. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2025: Be expressive in the love affair do not hesitate to take a call on the future.

Give up egos in the love affair. You must be confident about your professional talent and this will also help you meet the financial requirements today. You are also healthy today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together and ensure you both meet the expectations of each other. Be expressive in the love affair do not hesitate to take a call on the future. Some females will get support from their parents for marriage. Those who want to rekindle an old relationship must be careful to not hurt the current love affair. Married females may conceive today. Those who have issues at home over the relationship can pick the day to convince the parents.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Today, you may be a victim of office politics and this may impact your morale. However, do not get despaired and prove your mettle through discipline, productivity, and sincerity. Your seniors will have trust in you and ensure you keep it up. The second part of the day is good to launch a new business idea. Some traders may have licensing issues and you need to resolve them before the day ends. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will see hurdles getting resolved.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. All previous investments will work for your benefit. There can be minor issues related to funds in the first half of the day but they will be resolved as the day moves. An ancestral property will be handed over to you and a financial dispute will be settled. Some females will also plan a vacation abroad as their monetary status permits that.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Those who are suffering from hypertension may also need to be extra careful. Drink plenty of water and also avoid adventure sports, especially underwater activities. Be careful while using the staircase or driving a two-wheeler. You may also experience soreness in your throat. Avoid fat and oil and instead opt for a menu rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)