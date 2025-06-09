Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 9, 2025, predicts working long hours

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 09, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, 9 June 2025, to know your astrological predictions. You may see prosperity from previous investments.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Egos are not your playmates

Happiness exists in the relationship. This also leads to professional success. Prosperity permits major financial investments. Pay attention to the lifestyle.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, 9 June 2025: It is good to maintain a positive rapport with seniors. (Freepik)
Take up crucial love decisions today, and there will be happiness in spending time with your lover. New responsibilities at work will test your professional mettle. Financial prosperity will be at your side, while health will also be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair free from turbulence and ensure that the preferences of the lover are met. Your partner may prefer you to spare more time for love. You should also be careful to not hurt the lover through words and actions. Those who are single can expect someone to walk into their life Females may also get hooked into an old affair which can lead to some chaos in the coming days. Married females may also seriously consider starting a family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Today, you will be handed over crucial tasks at the office. Be ready to work long hours. It is good to maintain a positive rapport with seniors. You may be a victim of ego clashes and jealousy but it is crucial to overcome them without losing the patience. IT, healthcare, travel, media, hospitality, and academic professionals will have a busy schedule today. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You may see prosperity from previous investments, and can also try your fortune in the stock market. Some natives will travel today with the family, and funds will not be an issue. You may also require financial help for a needy friend or relative. Today is not good to discuss property within the family. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees, while businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while using the staircase and pregnant females should also be conscious about the diet. You may develop respiratory issues or chest-related infections that may require consulting a doctor. Some females may develop menstrual problems and children will develop allergies. Viral fever will also be common. You should also give up egos and ensure more time is spend with dear ones.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates
