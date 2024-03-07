 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts harmonious love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts harmonious love life

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2024 predicts harmonious love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 07, 2024 12:33 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for March 7, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major love-related issue will trouble you.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in quality and not quantity

Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day. There will be prosperity in life which also promises good living. Health is also intact today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2024.: Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2024.: Deep love and success at the job are the highlights of the day.

No major love-related issue will trouble you. You are good at the office. Look for better investment options while health is also good.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see many positive moments. Be a good listener and share more time. Aquarius natives who are traveling must call up the lover and this will strengthen the bonding. Some long-distance love affairs will see cracks and this needs immediate repair. Avoid digging up the past and spend more time together discussing the future. An ex-lover may come back to life but married Aquarius natives must avoid everything that may hurt the marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your discipline and commitment at work will have takers. Come up with innovative concepts at the meeting and this will help you be in the good book of the management. Some managers will find the tasks highly suffocating but ensure you agree to take them up for career growth. Your commitment will be the major attribute that will play a major role in promotion or appraisal. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can expect an offer letter.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Look for more options to enhance your wealth. Always have a proper financial plan to have a cap on unnecessary expenditures. You may make smart and beneficial financial decisions including renovation of the home, purchase of a vehicle, or buying a new home. Some Aquarius natives will have a celebration or function at home and must contribute an amount today. The second part of the day is also good to donate on charity

.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor health issues, you will be good today. Asthma patients need to be careful today, especially in the second half of the day. It is good to skip aerated drinks and opt for healthy beverages including fresh fruit juice. Pregnant females should be careful while boarding a bus or train. Some females will develop digestion-related issues and avoid outside food.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On