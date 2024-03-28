 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, predicts professional success | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, predicts professional success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 28, 2024 12:17 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for March 28, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both finance and health will be good throughout the day.

Aquarius - 28th March 2024

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your romantic life will be one of the best today

Troubleshoot romance-related issues while professional success will be your companion today. Both finance and health will be good throughout the day.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024: Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024: Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024: Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024: Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Your romantic life will be one of the best today, packed with fun. You will take up new roles at the office and this will also bring in better productivity. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

You need to be more open in communication as some love affairs will have ego-related issues. Long- distance relationships may develop cracks that require more attention today. Female Aquarius natives will have marriage on card and the relationship will also be approved by the parents. Married females may conceive today and hence, you can think about starting a family. Single Aquarius can be serious about proposing to a crush as the stars of romance are stronger today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You need to be more expressive at team meetings and always be ready with alternate ideas or Plan B which will work out in being in the good book of the management. Keep your ego out of the office life and ensure your goal is to meet the desired targets. Eschew office politics today. You should not make any major decisions in the first half of the day but the next half is good enough and will bring positive life changes.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Do not be apprehensive about making crucial monetary decisions today. You will see money coming in today from different sources including a previous investment. Today is good to both sell and buy a property. You may also win a legal battle over property. Some Aquarius natives will expand their wealth through smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. Seniors can pick the day to transfer their wealth to their children.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Females with kidney-related ailments should not take a risk. Do consult a doctor for any sort of ailment or uneasiness. Spend more time with the family and this will help you stay mentally fit. Be careful while riding a two-wheeler and you need to wear a helmet. Some Aquarius natives may have breath-related issues. Minor nerve-related ailments may be there for seniors.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, predicts professional success
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On